Nominate your Hastings or Rother unsung hero for a BBC community award

Lynda Turner

hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk

01424 856779

This is the ninth year of the awards, recognising unsung heroes from across Sussex, with entries being sought in a variety of categories.

They are designed to reflect everything from good neighbours to young achievers.

The nine categories are:

Young Achiever; 999; Sport; Carer; Good Neighbour; Fundraiser; Volunteer; Animal Welfare; Music and Arts.

Mark Carter, assistant managing editor and a presenter BBC Sussex, said:

“Every year I wonder if we’ve found all of the Community Heroes in Sussex, but I couldn’t be more wrong.

“There are so many people going the extra mile to support others in the county and this is the perfect opportunity to recognise them.”

For further information visit: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcsussex or email: heroes@bbc.co.uk