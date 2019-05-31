Nursery of the Year winners announced for Hastings and Rother

The winners of the Observer’s Nursery of the Year competition have now been revealed.

The winner was little Dolphins, from Oxford Road, St Leonards. Second was Silverhill Playgroup at Alma Terrace, St Leonards, while Country Buttercups, Brede CP School, Udimore Road, Brede, came third.

Organiser Kerry Stevens said: “Support was great from the parents and we will be publishing a pictue article of the winner receiving their trophy in a later edition.”

