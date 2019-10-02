Olive trees planted to celebrate milestone in build of new £7m Bexhill care home

A golden shovel event took place at Earlsfield Court in Bexhill on Monday, September 30 to mark the completion of the external building works of the £7m luxury care home.

Scott Quinn, procurement manager from East Sussex construction firm Icon Design and Build, and Sandy Hamblyn, home admissions advisor at Earlsfield Court, celebrated this milestone by using the golden shovel to plant olive trees at the front of the building.

The construction work for Earlsfield Court, Brooklands Road – part of the Cinnamon Care Collection group – has taken 15 months to complete.

The developers will now focus on the interior of the care home, which is due to open in January 2020.

Krystyna Bosko, manager of Earlsfield Court, said: “Completing the building on time and within budget was a major milestone worth celebrating.

“We are now a step closer to opening our doors so that we can offer first class care in Bexhill from January 2020.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming residents to our beautiful, stylish home early next year.”

Earlsfield Court, a purpose-built 72-bedroom care home, will provide personalised residential, dementia and respite care. Located close to the sea and surrounded by landscaped gardens, the care home will have a café bar, private dining room, on-site cinema and a hair and nail salon. In addition, all ground floor bedrooms will have direct access to the gardens.

The Information Centre for Earlsfield Court is now open so that people can find out more about the care home’s ethos, facilities and care. It is based at 4 Village Mews, Little Common, and is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday from 9.30am to 2.30pm. For further information, please call 01424 863124 or visit www.cinnamoncc.com.

Krystyna Bosk added: “We hope that people interested in finding out more about Earlsfield Court’s ethos, facilities and high standards in care will visit our Information Centre in Little Common.

“We are passionate about delivering first class care and creating a stimulating environment to help older people to live happier, healthier and more fulfilled lives and are very much looking forward to opening our new, exclusive care home.”