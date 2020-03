A road in Cooden is currently closed due to an ongoing incident.

Police said Herbrand Walk has been shut between the hotel and rail crossing.

Herbrand Walk, in Cooden, is closed due to an ongoing incident. Picture: Rother Police

In a tweet, Rother Police said: “HERBRAND WALK, COODEN is currently closed due to an ongoing incident. Between the hotel and rail crossing.

“Road will reopen shortly, thank you for your patience.”

East Sussex Highways advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

More to follow.