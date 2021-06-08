Online seminar will give advice on will writing and inheritance tax to support a Sussex children’s charity

Law firm Irwin Mitchell - which has offices in Gatwick and Chichester - is showing its support for Chailey Heritage Foundation by holding the seminar on Thursday June 10. The subject is will writing and inheritance tax planning.

Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education and care services and is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities.

Senior Associate Solicitor Rose Macfarlane, pictured, from Irwin Michell’s Gatwick office is giving up her time free of charge.

Rose MacFarlane SUS-210806-093159001

There will be expert advice and guidance on how to write and structure your will to best look after those you care about, and causes close to your heart.

There are two sessions on Thursday June 10, between 1pm and 2pm or from 6pm until 7pm. Donations to the charity will be welcomed as the event is free.

Rose said: “Everyone in the Chailey Heritage community works so hard for the children in their care.

“It’s an honour to be able to support them in the small ways that I can through my own professional skills.”

Will Folkes is Fundraising Manager at Chailey Heritage, and he says support from companies like Irwin Mitchell is invaluable.

Will said: “We at Chailey Heritage Foundation have been celebrating Volunteers Week at the start of this month and what Rose is doing is a perfect example of how amazing volunteers are.

“It may be a retired person giving up their time once a week, or it could be experts such as Rose providing invaluable time and support free of charge. We are grateful to each and every one of them.”

Email [email protected] to sign up or you can call 01825 724752.