Open meeting this Saturday will look at preserving the history of Fairlight, Guestling and Pett

A new group has been started with the aim of gathering together old photos and historical material relating to Fairlight, Guestling and Pett.

The Arc (Archive Resource Centre) group has the backing of the three parish councils of Fairlight, Guestling and Pett, to go ahead and set up a permanent resource centre.

Local history project 1 SUS-191110-123205001

Fran Rogers, from the group, explained: “Two years ago a few local residents were discussing just how much historical material relating to our area was held in people’s homes.

“There is a plethora of interesting documents, photos and objects, not to mention our residents themselves with their personal experiences and memories of the area.

“All of this valuable material we are in danger of losing as time goes by.

“Pett Village Hall has offered us a tenancy in their building and we are now engaged in seeking grants as well as public donations to enable us to convert the space into a suitable, secure room and to buy the necessary equipment. We aim to open the new resource by the summer of 2020.

We have met with representatives of The Keep (East Sussex Record Office) and discussed the potential for future collaboration. Given the budget cuts they are currently facing, we believe we can help to bridge the gap locally.

“There will be an “Introduction to ARC” event on Saturday October 12 from 1pm to 4pm at Pett Village Hall where all archivists, historians and the general public are welcome to attend to find out what we are planning and how they might be involved, whether by donating material we can keep, or with their experience and time helping us to archive what we have collected, or financially by becoming a Friend of The ARC.

“We hope to have a webpage up soon: www.thearc.uk where there will be updates and more details.”

