Operation Christmas Child huge success for Bexhill house builder

Rosewood Park residents filled more than 200 shoeboxes with gifts, goodies festive treats this year for impoverished children around the world.

The collection, organised by Bexhill-based house builder David Wilson Homes, took place as part of Operation Christmas Child, a national initiative which sends shoeboxes packed with festive goodies to impoverished children around the world, making sure that even poor families get to enjoy the Christmas season.

The Bexhill site was not the only development to contribute to the programme, however. The housebuilders extended the charity drive to all of its developments in the southern counties. Residents in Sussex and beyond banded together to collect and fill more than 640 boxes, all told.

Nick Cole, Director of Operation Christmas Child UK said: “We were delighted to have seen a great National Collection week taking place around the UK this month, with so many organisations generously opening their doors to facilitate the hundreds of thousands of shoeboxes that have been dropped off by our supporters. Right now, our processing centres are full of trained volunteers checking shoeboxes for child safety and customs compliance purposes before they will be cartoned up and despatched around the world to be delivered to children in need.”

The Operation Christmas Child Collection Week ended on November 18, but willing donors can still design and donate their own shoebox, complete with a personalised message, if they visit the samaritan’s purse website.