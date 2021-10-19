Owners of Bexhill care home for sale for £6m ‘distressed by rumour it’s closing’

Staff outside the Normanhurst in Bexhill SUS-211019-150332001

David Lewis and Rohan Hebbes, proprieters of the Normanhurst in De La Warr Parade, said there were no plans to close and rumours were false.

The building is up for sale for a guide price of £6 million and is being marketed by Maltbys estate agents in Bexhill.

In a statement the proprieters said: “We are distressed to learn that there is a rumour going around that the Normanhurst is closing.

“We would like to take this opportunity to strenuously deny this rumour.

“The Normanhurst Residential Care Home and Nursing Home are not closing.

“It is true that it is for sale but as a fully functioning business. Were a sale to occur the residents and staff would be seamlessly transferred to the new owner with no loss of privileges.”

On Rightmove’s website, it says: “The opportunity has arisen to acquire a substantial freehold plot which is currently occupied as part of a residential care home along Bexhill’s coastline.

“There are two adjoining buildings, the Annandale in Brassey Road, and The Normanhurst which occupies a prominent plot on the corner of De La Warr Parade.

“The Annandale is the smaller of the two, this is a more recent extension and includes 31 bedrooms spread over three floors.