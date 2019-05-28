Paramedics called to unconscious person at Ravenside swimming pool

Ambulance crews were called to assist a person who was unconscious at the swimming pool at Ravenside retail park.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to the Freedom Leisure pool just before 9.30am today (Tuesday, May 28).

They were called to reports of a person who had ‘momentarily gone unconscious’.

The SECAmb spokesman said the patient was responsive prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.

The patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital, SECAmb confirmed.

SECAmb could not confirm whether the person was unconscious in the water or not.

