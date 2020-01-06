People brave sea at Hastings for New Years Day swim to raise money for local homelss charity

More than a dozen brave people took the plunge on a cold and overcast New year’s Day to raise money for a local homeless charity.

People of all ages met near the Harbour Arm to take to the water.

They were raising money for the Seaview Project. The charity supports people on the edges of society, including those experiencing a range of issues including: mental health, learning disabilities, substance misuse, physical disabilities social isolation, rough sleeping and homelessness.

The swim was one of a number of activities taking place in Hastings on a busy January 1. Section 5 drummers heralded in the New year with a bang when they took part in a procession down All Saints Street and performed in and around the Old Town.

The West Hill saw the annual street procession by Winter Warmers Border Morris dancers and musicians, which is now approaching its 30th year.

