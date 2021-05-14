People create hundreds of pom poms in memory of loved ones for display in support of St Michael’s Hospice

More than 650 pom poms were made and donated and Hospice Wellbeing Assistant Felicity Truscott has been busy making them into a colourful window installation for the Hospice shop window in Queens Road, Hastings,

The installation coincides with Dying Matters Week (May 10 - 16), with each pom pom representing a memory of a loved one.

Felicity said: “We wanted to bring the community closer together through participation and visually representing memories of loved ones in a colourful celebration of togetherness. We were overwhelmed by the number of pom poms received and we would like to thank everyone who took part.

Hospice pom pom memory display SUS-211205-092935001

“We would also like to thank Morrisons in Hastings, for kindly being our pom pom drop off point. Additional thanks to the Battle Yarn Bombers who came up trumps when asked to make some pom pom’s – we were delighted to receive a delivery of multi-coloured pom poms from the talented team who bring colour and fun to the streets of Battle.”

For more information on the Pom Pom Memory Pop project visit the Hospice website for details: www.stmichaelshospice.com/pompommemorypop.