People flock to the beach at Hastings to enjoy summer heatwave sun
People flocked to the beach at the weekend as temperatures soared.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:57 pm
Kevin Boorman, marketing and major projects manager at Hastings Borough Council, took these fantastic snaps of people enjoying the glorious weather on Sunday (July18).
He said: “Traditionally our beach is much quieter than others such as Brighton, and usually very few brave the sea, but both beach and sea here were the busiest I’ve seen for a long time today.”
