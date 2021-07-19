People flock to the beach at Hastings to enjoy summer heatwave sun

People flocked to the beach at the weekend as temperatures soared.

By Mike Mackenzie
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:57 pm

Kevin Boorman, marketing and major projects manager at Hastings Borough Council, took these fantastic snaps of people enjoying the glorious weather on Sunday (July18).

He said: “Traditionally our beach is much quieter than others such as Brighton, and usually very few brave the sea, but both beach and sea here were the busiest I’ve seen for a long time today.”

Hastings beach, July 18, 2021
