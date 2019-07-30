People rally around to save kitten savagely mutilated in horrific attack in Battle area

A Sedlescombe woman has launched an appeal to save her kitten Woody after it was mutilated in a shocking attack on Sunday.

Stephanie Wood said: “Woody managed to get home at 10pm on Sunday. His tail had been chopped off, His paw was nearly sliced off and he had a very large deep gash in his stomach.

“He was rushed straight to the vet who told us his immediate life saving treatment would cots a minimum of £1,100, which includes surgery to amputate the remaining tail, stitch his stomach, give antibiotics and fluids, with further blood cultures and scans following at additional cost.

He is only 17 weeks old and he is more than just a family cat. My six year old son is autistic and looks at Woody as a sensory kitten.

As as single mum of two I am not in a position to pull £1,100 out of nowhere. I have utilised my savings and credit cards to raise what I can to save Woody, but it’s just not enough.”

In a matter of hours 134 donors had raised £1,568 toward the £2.500 target of Woody’s full care and recovery costs, through the gofundme website.

On Monday Woody was being stabilised before surgery.

Stephanie said: “During a check of him, vets noticed his stomach was worse than they first thought. The wound is larger and deeper than they realised.

“Because his tail had been cut off right near the bottom, close to his spinal cord, surgery carries a 50 percent risk of leaving him incontinent or paralysed. His left poor is said to look as if it had been burned by a naked flame.

“My poor baby was so happy to see us, even though he can’t move and is trembling constantly. He did manage to purr loud, which was some comfort to us.

“I cannot thank everyone who has donated enough. They are not only helping my kitten, but my six year old , who is absolutely lost without his best friend.”

Stephanie is also offering a reward for information which leads to the arrest of the person or persons who carried out the attack on Woody.

In an update on Woody this morning Stephanie said: “Woody is going down for surgery at about 10am, surgery will take at least a few hours. We have been informed that there is a chance the vets may need to operate on his vertebrae too.

Today the fund stands at £3,480, with 338 people making donations.

Stephanie said: “I’d just like to say a huge thank you to every single person who donated and shared this page- Without you, my fur baby probably would of have to have been put down.

I will leave the donations open, and any surplus from Woody’s treatment/after care will be donated to Cat/Animal charities.

If you would like to donate visit www.gofundme.com and search for Save Woody the kitten.

Here is the link to the Save Woody Page

