Pictures show countywide carnage as 80mph winds batter Sussex
Weather warnings given earlier this week proved to be correct as powerful winds and rain battered the south coast today.
These pictures from across Sussex show the damage caused, with trees uprooted, fences felled and trampolines all over the place.
1. Bexhill beachfront
Bexhill's choppy waters SUS-190211-154932001
Christine Nee
2. Boundary Road, Portslade
Fallen scaffolding blocked Boundary Road in Portslade for some time SUS-190211-155756001
Adele Gee Ferguson
3. Boundary Road, Portslade
Fallen scaffolding blocked Boundary Road in Portslade for some time SUS-190211-155808001
Adele Gee Ferguson
4. Cranleigh Road, Worthing
One of many crumpled fences in Worthing SUS-190211-154943001
Will Bardouleau
