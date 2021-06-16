Plan to convert St Leonards office block into 72 flats

The proposal is to change the use of the 2nd to the 12th floor of Ocean House, 87-89 London Road, St Leonards from offices to residential flats.

The 72 flats would be made up of 31 one-bedroom flats, and 41 two-bedroom flats, according to planning documents.

Office space will be retained on the ground and first floors.

In its planning application, Wynbay Limited said a total of 56 spaces are proposed for the residential use of the building, with 13 spaces retained for the commercial office spaces on the lower floors.

In response to the application, East Sussex Highways said the level of car parking was ‘appropriate provided the spaces are unallocated’.

There are also plans for the storage of 36 bikes, which the county council said is ‘acceptable provided these are secure and accessible’.

East Sussex Highways raised no objection to the application as long as access provision, parking for cars and cycles are made available for the conversion of offices to flats.

The council added: “In terms of its position, there is easy access to local shops and amenities as well as to public transport. Both train and bus services are within 100 metres of the site.”