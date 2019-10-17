Plans to light up Bexhill this Christmas take big step forward

Bexhill will take on a festive glow this December as a new group is selected to take on the responsibility of the town’s Christmas lights.

Light Up Bexhill will give the town its festive makeover from this year, with the help with £13,500 annual funding from Rother District Council.

The district council called on organisations interested in taking on the task to come forward, after its partnership with the previous contractor ended and a potential tie-up fell through.

Cllr Deidre Earl-Williams, cabinet member for culture and tourism and public realm, said: “We are delighted that Light Up Bexhill has come forward to give the town a festive feel this Christmas and can’t wait to see the results.

“The group is already busy fundraising and has already secured a donation from the Friends of Bexhill Events, which have pledge to give all their fundraising to Light Up Bexhill in the run up to Christmas.”

Led by district councillors Hazel Timpe and Terry Byrne and local resident Susan Briant, the group plans to erect lights throughout the town centre and a tree in Devonshire Square.

With the theme ‘Bexhill Magical Christmas’, an official switch-on event is planned for Friday, November 29.

In a statement, the directors of Light Up Bexhill said they appreciated Rother District Council’s support but needed to raise further funds to provide a “wonderful display”.

They said: “We would like to acknowledge the tireless fundraising work on our behalf by Claire and Chris Baldry of Friends of Bexhill Events and give thanks to those residents who have already donated to the Christmas Lights via the Just Giving page set up by Friends of Bexhill Events, by purchasing raffle tickets and supporting various fundraising events.

“Light Up Bexhill is currently seeking sponsorship from companies in the town and there will be more events to come so please go to our Facebook page – Light Up Bexhill – for more information or Friends of Bexhill Events’ page.

“We are delighted to have on board Roger Crouch, who is responsible for fantastic events on our seafront such as the recent 1960s Revolution.

“This year will be an opportunity for the whole town to get involved and we are looking forward to providing a memorable, magical evening on November 29 when we switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.”

To find out more about Light Up Bexhill and its fundraising events, follow @LightUpBexhill on Facebook.