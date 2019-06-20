Plaque in honour of Bexhill golfer is unveiled

A plaque honouring one of the country’s leading international golfers was unveiled on Bexhill seafront at the weekend.

The commemorative plaque, which recognises the achievements of Bexhill-born Open Championship winner Max Faulkner, has been re-erected on the corner of Sutton Place and De La Warr Parade and was unveiled on Sunday (June 16).

The unveiling of the commemorative plaque was part of this year’s Sussex Day celebrations, which fall on June 16 each year.

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to work with Bexhill Heritage to install the plaque, and what better time to do so than on Sussex Day.

“We have so many reasons to be proud of Bexhill and should celebrate the successes of residents past and present, and Max’s achievements are certainly worth recognising and remembering.”

Max Faulkner was born in Bexhill in July 1916 and honed his golfing skills with the help of his dad Gus, himself a professional golfer who taught at the former Bexhill Golf Club.

After serving in the RAF during the Second World War, Max went on to win a number of tournaments including the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, County Antrim in 1951. Known as the Clown Prince of Golf, thanks to his free and easy style of play and bright yellow outfits, Max was honoured with an OBE for services to golf in 2001, 50 years after his Open triumph. Max died in 2005 at the age of 88.

Simon Allen, from Bexhill Heritage, said: “We were pleased that Rother District Council was as keen as we were to commemorate Bexhill’s international golfer.

“The chosen site has extensive golf links, and the timing couldn’t be better as this year the Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush for the first time since Max’s win in 1951.”

