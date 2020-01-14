Police and paramedics called to incident in St Leonards

Five police cars were called to an incident in St Leonards this morning (January 14).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers attended an address in London Road, St Leonards, after reports of a ‘medical incident’.

They were seen responding shortly after 10.30am.

The police spokesman said no one was injured and no arrests were made.

An eyewitness said five police cars and two ambulances were called to the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they were called to a private address and could not provide any further information.