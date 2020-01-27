Police called in as 150 animal activists protest at Hoads Farm near Rye

Police are at a farm in Rye where 150 animal rights activists have gathered to ‘hold the free-range industry accountable’.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) Brighton arrived at Hoads Farm, in Northiam Road, Broad Oak, at 6am on Monday (January 27).

They said 150 activists filed into the farm ‘under the cover of darkness’ while six others made their way to the end of the farm’s driveway to lock themselves to one another in heavy chains.

The group said the aim of the demonstration was to hold the free-range industry accountable and ‘expose its harsh reality to consumers’.

Police said they were called to Hoads Farm at 8.15am on Monday.

Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “Whilst we respect the right of individuals to protest however we have to balance this with the rights of the workers and the farm to go about its normal business.

“We are working with farm and protesters to bring this to a peaceful resolution.”

Hoads Farm, which supplied eggs to Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Morrisons and Tesco, has been approached for comment. A spokesman said a statement would be released later today.