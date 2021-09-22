Police, coastguard and drone search at Fairlight, near Hastings
Police, the coastguard and a drone was used to carry out a search in Fairlight this morning (Wednesday, September 22).
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:55 pm
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of a group of suspected migrants arriving at Fairlight, Hastings, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday (September 22).
“Officers supported by the coastguard, a drone and members of the public conducted a search of the area and detained a group of men who have been handed over to Border Force officials.”