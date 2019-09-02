Police concerned for missing Bexhill woman

Sussex Police are concerned for missing Amy James from Bexhill.

Amy, 34, was due to travel from Bexhill to Crawley by train on Saturday (August 31) but she failed to arrive.

Police said Amy got on the train to Brighton at 7.20pm from Bexhill but it is not known if she then got on her connecting train to Crawley.

She is white, 5ft 4in, of stocky build, with straight black shoulder-length hair and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

Amy may have changed her plans and could have travelled to Epsom, police said.

Anyone who sees Amy or has information on her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1380 of 31/08.