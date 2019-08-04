Police concerned for missing Hastings siblings

Police have expressed their concern over two missing siblings.

Tahlia and Beau Emerton-Smith both left their home in St George's Road, Hastings during Saturday evening (August 3).

Both are believed to be in Hastings but are probably not together.

Tahlia is 13-year-old, 5', with dark blonde hair which is shaved on the sides, wearing a grey T-shirt, green tracksuit bottoms and yellow trainers.

Beau is 10, 4' 2", slim, with ginger hair and wearing a yellow T-shirt, black hooded top with a white motive and writing on it, black tracksuit bottoms, and white trainers.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police online or call 999 quoting serial 1645 of 03/08.