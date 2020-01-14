Police determine cause of blood stains in Bexhill town centre

Bexhill residents have reported seeing blood stains at numerous locations in the town centre over the past couple of days and police have now revealed the cause.

Some observers said they saw ‘lots of blood’ outside Best-One, in St Leonards Road, while others said the cash machine at Nationwide, further down the road, was ‘covered in blood’.

Sussex Police

There were also reports the blood had spread into nearby Eversley Road.

After being called by members of the public at 4.38pm on Monday (January 13), police said they investigated the cause of the blood stains.

On Tuesday (January 14), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers attended and spoke to a man who had injured himself in the town earlier in the afternoon.

“He was advised to go to hospital.”