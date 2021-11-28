Police granted more time to question St Leonards man about Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance

The man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, November 25, according to police.

Police said a 53-year-old man from Hastings, who was arrested in connection with the investigation on Friday, November 26, has now been released without charge.

Police said the mother of two, who is from Sissinghurst in Kent, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday, November 14 and has not been in contact with her family since.

Her disappearance is being treated as suspicious and a potential murder, according to police.

Investigators remain keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who has seen Alexandra or her white Mini Cooper with the registration number MF55 YHM is urged to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280.

If you have other information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers, please upload it to the major incident public portal via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F20-PO1.