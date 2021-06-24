Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man who travelled to Camber

Mark Spence, 38, has not been seen since June 8.

Police said they have carried out extensive searches of the Camber and Dungeness areas, where he is known to have travelled to. However, he has not yet been located, police added.

On Thursday, police released three new images of a t-shirt logo, shorts and boots he may have been wearing at the time.

Mark Spence has been reported missing. Photo: Sussex Police

Anyone who sees Mark, or knows where he could be, has been asked to call 999 quoting serial 910 of 11/06.

Police described Mark as white, thin to medium build, around 5ft 8in, with fair hair and short ginger beard. He wears glasses and is thought to be wearing a dark green polo shirt with grey shorts and grey walking shoes.