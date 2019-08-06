Police investigate if Hastings drugs-related death is connected to dangerous batch of pills

Police in Hastings are investigating if a drugs-related death in the town is connected to a dangerous batch of pills circulating around East Sussex.

Police have asked people to be aware that the pills, which are being offered as Xanax, have been linked to several suspected drugs overdoses.

The pills, also known as Alprazolam and used medicinally to treat anxiety, are currently circulating around East Sussex, according to police.

It is thought they may have been mixed with chemicals that could make them potentially lethal.

Police said emergency services have responded to at least three incidents in Hastings involving ‘Zannies’ in the past 24 hours and officers are investigating a drugs-related death that may be connected.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: “We would strongly advise anyone who has consumed such tablets to seek urgent medical attention and to safely dispose of any of these tablets they may have.”

Anyone with information about who may be supplying the pills is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 413 of 05/08.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111.

