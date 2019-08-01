Police name kitesurfer who died in tragic accident at Camber Sands

The tragic incident happened at Camber Sands near Rye
The tragic incident happened at Camber Sands near Rye

Police have identified the man who died after falling onto a wall while attempting to kite surf at Camber Sands near Rye.

Clive Lambert, 47, of Lansdown Avenue, Orpington, Kent, died on Saturday, July 20, a day before his 48th birthday.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Emergency services went to the beach at Camber Sands near Rye, just after 10.10am on Saturday (July 20), after a report that a 47-year-old man had sustained serious injuries by falling on to a wall while attempting to kite surf.

“Sadly he was confirmed dead at the scene. His death is being treated a tragic accident and next of kin have been informed.”

See more:

Hastings Dial-a-Ride driver dismissed from the service

Remains of dead dog found in Hastings

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant dad’ who died in St Leonards street