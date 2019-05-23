Police name man who fell from Hastings town centre car park

Police have confirmed the identity of a 21-year-old man who fell from a Hastings car park.

Police said Frederick Nash, 21, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, fell from the Priory Meadow shopping centre car park on Saturday (May 18).

Sussex Police officers and crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called to the South Terrace car park at 3.10pm.

Police said a man was seen to fall on to the ground below.

Related stories:

Man dies after fall from Hastings town centre car park

A police spokesman added: “Despite efforts of police officers and paramedics who swiftly attended to him, he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.”

A spokesman for SECAmb said they were called to the scene by Sussex Police to reports a person had ‘fallen from height’.

They added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene but despite the best efforts of both police and our crews, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

See more:

Hastings town centre road closed as paramedics attend incident

Motorcyclist who died in A21 collision was ‘looking forward’ to ride out in Rye