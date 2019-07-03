Police rescue woman locked in on Hastings Pier

Police were called to rescue a woman locked on Hastings Pier.

Hastings Police said the woman got locked in after the gates closed at approximately 5pm on Tuesday (July 2).

In a tweet, officers said she was ‘happy to see’ them while they attempted to free her.

The opening hours were changed after Sheikh Abid Gulzar bought the pier last year.

Mr Gulzar confirmed a call had been received from Hastings Police.

He said ‘staff swiftly acted to resolve the situation’.

