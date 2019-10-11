Police searching for missing Hastings teenager

Police are concerned for a missing teenager from Hastings.

Tahlia Emerton-Smith, 13, has been missing from home in St George’s Road, Hastings, since around 10am on Wednesday (October 9).

She is described as white, slim, with short blonde hair. She is thought to be wearing a green, white and black hooded jacket, black jeans or tracksuit bottoms and black-and-white Nike trainers.

Tahlia is not thought to have any money, travel passes or mobile phone with her.

We would ask anyone seeing Tahlia or knowing where she is to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 383 of 09/10.