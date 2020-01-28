Police searching for missing St Leonards teenager

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a teenager missing from St Leonards.

Joshua Moody, 17, was last seen in the town around 8pm on Friday (January 24), police said.

He is white, of slim build and with short brown hair. It is not known what clothing he may be wearing.

Joshua has links to Uckfield and Crowborough, and it is thought he may have travelled to one of these areas.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1582 of 24/01.