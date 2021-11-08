Popular Christmas on the Coast event returns to Hastings to support the hospice

The event was cancelled due to Covid last year but returns

to the Stade Hall and Open Space in Hastings Old Town this December.

The festive extravaganza, invited local people to join Santa and his helpers on Saturday December 18 from 11am – 4pm, for a day of seasonal fun for all the family.

Christmas on the Coast 2019 in Hastings. SUS-191214-131159001

Emma Bailey, from the hospice, said: Santa’s elves will be very busy transforming the hall filling it with free magical Christmas activities for children and big kids alike.

“Activities include gingerbread decorating, Christmas crafts, writing letters to Santa (who always sends a reply!) and their popular secret present room, where children can pick and wrap a gift for a special adult in their lives. Say hello to Santa and receive a small gift for free.

“In addition to the free activities, there will be a raffle, children’s tombola, festive homemade cakes and refreshments and a variety of Christmas stalls to enjoy, so make sure you bring some pennies with you.”

For more information visit www.stmichaelshospice.com or the Christmas on the Coast Facebook event page www.facebook.com/stmichaelshospice. The hospice provides high quality, palliative care across Hastings and Rother.