Popular free Beach Concert returns to get Hastings Carnival Week underway

30 years and still going strong - the Beach Concert is the opening event of Old Town Carnival Week on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August.

As always, the event, on The Stade Open Space, is a free to enter, two-day live music experience, with all the bands providing their talents for free.

This family fun weekend is all about raising money for three local charities: The Hastings RNLI, The Hastings Sea Cadets and The Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat.

A well stocked merchandise stall will be selling T-Shirts, badges, mugs, fridge magnets and tote bags, all with this years eye-catching design by Picturemaps.

There will be collectors on site and around the Old Town all over the weekend so please give generously to the collectors wearing official yellow T-Shirts.

There is a fantastic line-up of bands this year, including The Rufus Stone Band, Soul Town, The Chandeliers.

Headlining on Sunday will be The Rockit Men. also performing is DJ Wendy May who co-presented the last series of The Tube for Channel 4 with Jools Holland and Paula Yates.

Timings are: Saturday 12.30pm to 7.30pm and Sunday 10am to 8pm. Lots of seating is provided but there probably won’t be enough, so why not bring along a rug or your own chair.

A new feature this year is “Requests & Dedications”. Fill out the form in the Beach Concert and Carnival Programmes and drop it in to Judges Bakery or The Filo and have your dedication played in one of the DJ slots between the bands on both days. You can also fill out a form on site during the weekend.

Sunday sees early opening at 10am for a Rock ’n’ Roll breakfast with Glenn Dean & The All-Stars.

Harold’s Hog Roast are running the BBQ and cooked breakfast menu on Sunday.

Once again the Filo will be doing sterling work providing a full bar. Tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

All the bands, committee, staff, stewards and collectors give their time for free, and all the profits from the weekend go directly to the charity fund.

Please note:- no alcohol can be brought on to the site but a wide range is available at reasonable prices. Also, unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site.

Check out the new website www.hastingsbeachconcert.co.uk for more information.

