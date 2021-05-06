Popular Hastings Old Town pub to re-open on Friday
The Albion pub on Hastings seafront has announced it will be re-opening for outside drinkers on Friday May 7 - but lovers of the pub’s famous pies will have to wait a little longer.
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 11:10 am
The pub has outdoor seating and will be opening on Friday’s Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm - weather permitting.
Landlord Bob Tipler said: “It’s good to be back. However, the pies are on hold for the time being. Don’t worry, they will be back in time for when we can let you inside again.
“As we are only serving drinks outside, there is no need to book. We cannot wait to welcome you back for a beverage.”
The Government has outlined May 17 for pubs being able to re-open indoors.