Popular Hastings Old Town pub to re-open on Friday

The pub has outdoor seating and will be opening on Friday’s Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm - weather permitting.

Landlord Bob Tipler said: “It’s good to be back. However, the pies are on hold for the time being. Don’t worry, they will be back in time for when we can let you inside again.

“As we are only serving drinks outside, there is no need to book. We cannot wait to welcome you back for a beverage.”

Albion pub SUS-210605-105238001

The Government has outlined May 17 for pubs being able to re-open indoors.