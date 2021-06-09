Popular Hastings Old Town Week Pram Race event is cancelled

The Pram Race sees teams of people racing crazy contraptions through the streets of the Old Town to raise money for charity.

Carnival chairman Keith Leech said today: “We are sorry to report that after much thought and discussion we feel that there is no option this year but to cancel the Pram Race because of the possibility of Covid infection with crowds in small places.

“This is a decision we have come to in consultation with the local pubs and relevant authorities and although it is one we deeply regret we feel it is the right thing to do to protect our community. We are as upset as everybody else and looking forwards to a big one next year.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2014: Pram Race. This event took place on Wednesday, July 30. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211105-105631001

“We are still waiting for government advice about large outdoor events but are still planning for carnival to go ahead on 7th August at 3.00pm. More details will become available as soon as we hear from government what will be allowed.”

