Popular Hastings Yoga teacher who gives lessons on the pier gains top national award

A Hastings Yoga teacher has been voted Yoga Specialist of the Year by the Luxury Travel Guide.

Hastings born Hannah Caney, runs Old Town Yoga which she established after training as a ballet dancer and practicing yoga for more than ten years.

She is known for running the popular summer yoga sessions on Hastings Pier.

She runs group, children’s drop in and private classes.

The latest accolade follows hot on the heels of Old Town Yoga being voted best Yoga Studio in Sussex in 2018.

Hannah said: “I had no idea I was even being considered until they contacted me and congratulated me on being short-listed.

“Then they later contacted me to say I had been chosen.

“I still can’t quite believe it. I never thought I would be a teacher or run my own business, I just started a class for friends and then more people keep coming along and it went from there. It’s all still so surreal.

The Luxury Travel Awards, recognise and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry.

Each year they invite readers and contributors to put forward companies, products and individuals who they feel are worthy of recognition, based on testimonials and reviews.

For more about Hannah and Old Town Yoga visit her website at www.oldtownyoga.co.uk.

