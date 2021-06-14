Popular St Michael’s Hospice Moonlight and Memories Walk is back again this year

Join together with family and friends for a special 10K walk, no matter your age or ability, and share in this time of reflection.

There will be a new 10K route for 2021 ending at the Hospice in St Leonards where there will be an opportunity to light up the gardens with beautiful paper lanterns. Participants will be given an event medal as a keepsake and will be rewarded with a post walk supper at the Arthur Easton Centre, courtesy of the White Rock Hotel.

The walk will begin at 8pm from Hastings Pier and take in the promenade and Galley Hill in Bexhill, before returning to the hospice.

Moonlight and Memories Walk SUS-210614-113240001

Early bird tickets are £15 per person (available until July 31). If you wish to help the Hospice reach its £15,000 target for the event, sponsorship is encouraged. If you raise £250 you’ll join the exclusive #250club and receive a special St Michael’s Hospice hoodie. If you cannot make it to the event this year, or would prefer to support the Hospice by walking in a place which is special to you, you can walk anywhere, anytime, by signing up to their virtual walk instead.

Tickets on sale now at www.stmichaelshospice.com/moonlightmemories. For more info email [email protected] or call 01424 456396.

The event is kindly sponsored by Stace and Co Ltd and the White Rock Hotel.