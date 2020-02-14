Power cut in Bexhill affects more than 1,000 residents

More than a thousand Bexhill residents were without power today (Friday, February 14) following a power cut.

Five postcodes in the TN39 and TN40 areas have been affected, and UK Power Networks says it has returned power to almost 800 customers.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks engineers are working quickly and safely to restore power as soon as possible to 284 customers in Bexhill.

“Power was interrupted to 1,075 customers at 11.59am today because of an underground cable fault.

“Power is being restored in stages and 791 customers were back on supply within an hour.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It is estimated power will be returned to those waiting between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

More to follow.