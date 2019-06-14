Project supporting women with cancer gets £10k boost

A therapy programme which runs fishing retreats in Bexhill for women recovering from breast cancer has received National Lottery funding.

Casting for Recovery, which is run by the Countryside Alliance in the UK and Ireland, received £9,595 from The National Lottery Community Fund to purchase much-needed new fishing equipment and specialist clothing.

Casting for Recovery uses the unique therapy practice of fly fishing to improve the wellbeing of ladies who are recovering from breast cancer, as well as providing opportunities to practice mindfulness, share stories of inspiration and hope, and speak to specialists in a safe, non-judgemental environment.

READ MORE:

• Launch of new Ninfield health walk hailed a success

• Bexhill family hosts hog roast in aid of children’s hospice

• Spray paint warning for Rother dog owners who don’t pick up mess

By pairing ladies with experienced, volunteer fly fishers, attendees have the opportunity to learn new skills, including how to cast, make and tie a fly, and set up equipment.

Sue Shaw, retreat coordinator at Casting for Recovery, said: “We have been running our retreats for 12 years now, so receiving this donation of £9,595 from The National Lottery Community Fund offers us a wonderful opportunity to update some of the equipment and specialist clothing used by the ladies at each retreat.

“We are very grateful for the grant and look forward to welcoming new friends to the retreat in Bexhill.”

Elly De Decker, senior head of regional funding at The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We are delighted to fund Casting for Recovery – a project which shows how a simple act, such as fishing, can have a hugely positive impact on survivors of breast cancer, both mentally and physically.

“It’s thanks to National Lottery players they are now able to purchase much needed equipment to ensure the retreats are a fantastic success, and enable all the ladies attending to thrive.”

To find out more information visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk.