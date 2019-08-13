Python spotted loose at Hastings Cemetery

Local woman Lisa Galloway snapped this picture of a large python on a path at Hastings Cemetery on Sunday.

The sighting comes just days after a Royal Python was spotted by walkers near a footpath at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve last Thursday.

The snake constricts its prey, of small rodents, but is non venomous and said to be harmless to humans and dogs.

The python is a species found in sub-Saharan Africa and, like the snake seen at Rye Harbour, is thought to be an escaped or abandoned pet.

They are popular as pets due to their docile temperament.

If not caught the snake is unlikely to survive the winter.

