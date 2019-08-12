Python spotted loose at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve

A rather unusual visitor to Rye Harbour Nature Reserve was spotted last week in the form of a Royal Python.

The python, which was around three feet long, was spotted, last Thursday, by visitors to the reserve along the path that goes northwest from Ternery Pool, towards the Corner Pools.

The snake is non-venomous and a typically docile species which poses no threat to people or dogs.

It is likely to be a pet snake that has escaped.

A spokesperson from the reserve said: “Please let us know if it is seen again. It needs to be caught, otherwise it will not survive the winter.”

The Royal Python, also called the Ball Python is a python species found in sub-Saharan Africa.

It is the smallest of the African pythons and is popular in the pet trade, largely due to its small size and typically docile temperament. The name “ball python” refers to the animal’s tendency to curl into a ball when stressed or frightened.

A common belief is that the name “royal python” comes from the legend that rulers in Africa, especially Cleopatra, would wear the python as jewellery.

