Rare chance to view interior of stunning Hastings town centre building

There is a rare chance to explore the architectural and social history of a 100 year old town centre church when it opens its doors for a series of Heritage Days this week.

His Place community venue, formerly Robertson Street United Reformed Church offers the opportunity to view the Victorian architecture, curved pews and dream of a beautiful wooden ceiling. If you are an artist, you will be welcome to spend time and re create your own version of what you see.

There will be bibles from the 1800s, garments, history books as well as the information about the current heritage which Is the social work undertaken by His Place and Robertson Street URC before them. There is a lot to see and interesting articles to read.

The building was designed by Henry Ward, who also designed the Town Hall and Debenhams. The church sits on the America Ground site and was adopted by a group of 50 people whom made up the congregation from the Croft Chapel in Ore. These people were responsible for the education of the poor and the creation of the congregational and URC churches in outlining villages.

Parts of the 1857 church still remain and can be seen in the roof space with a lower roof line behind what was originally a campanile the north east corner and there are indication of older constructions also at the west end of the church.

The church is open Monday 16, Tuesday 17, Wednesday 18 and Friday 19 - 10 - 3pm, with tours at 10am, 12pm, 2pm. Self guided tours are allowed to give artists time to paint.

