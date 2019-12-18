Rare condition means Bexhill student faints every time she stands

A student who faints every time she stands up due to a rare condition is trying to raise money towards a specialist wheelchair to allow her more independence.

Laura Chegwidden, 28, from Bexhill, who is studying for her PhD at Birmingham University, has dysautonomia, a malfunction of the body’s autonomic nervous system which affects her heart rate and blood pressure.

The student said her heart beats at ‘200bpm’ as a result of her condition, meaning her heart ‘runs a marathon’ when she stands up.

Laura said the condition has only really gained recognition in the last decade.

Laura, whose PhD is in cancer genetics, said: “Over the past year I have spent four months and 17 days in hospital, spread over three admissions.

“Since the age of 18 I have been diagnosed with various health conditions such as scoliosis, gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, hiatus hernia, oesophageal dysmotility, gastroparesis, chronic constipation, MOG autoimmune disease, postural tachycardia syndrome and neurocardiogenic syncope.

“A lot of these conditions come under the term dysautonomia. My autonomic nervous system does not work correctly.

“I cannot effectively control my heart rate, blood pressure, temperature and digestion like most people. I was tube-fed for six months earlier this year due to worsening gastrointestinal issues.

“I have had multiple syncopal episodes with little/no warning signs. This has led to various scans to rule out serious injuries.

“I was discharged from hospital at the end of November in a wheelchair, as it was deemed unsafe to walk.

“Unfortunately, the chair that has been provided is difficult to manoeuvre independently and slips on pavements. I am therefore unable to safely get out of the house alone, so am housebound. I am crowdfunding for a new custom chair that will enable more independence and travel to and from university to continue my PhD.”

Laura is trying to raise more than £3,800 in order to buy the specialist wheelchair. So far, she has raised more than £800. She has also sold her car in order to raise necessary funds.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit www.gofundme.com/f/Help-Laura-Get-Custom-Wheelchair.

For more information about postural tachycardia syndrome, visit www.potsuk.org.

For more details and information on dysautonomia, log onto www.dysautonomiainternational.org.

