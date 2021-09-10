Rare screening of classic film partly shot in Hastings and Bexhill

Andrew Kotting Gallivant SUS-211009-134325001

The film is being shown by the Kino-Teatr in Norman Road, St Leonards, on Saturday September 10 at 7.30pm to mark its 25th birthday. The evening features Andrew in conversation with stand-up comedian and cultural commentator Stewart Lee.

Gallivant is a road-movie of a four month journey around the coast of the UK with Andrew’s daughter Eden and grandmother Gladys. It is both funny and touching and as a film, totally unique. A scene, toward the end of the film features some of the bogies from Hastings Jack in the Green.

It won Andrew the Channel $ prize at the Edinburgh Film Festival and the Golden Ribbon Award in Rimini, Italy.

Andrew Kotting with daughter Eden SUS-211009-134335001

In 2011 Gallivant was voted number 49 in the Best British Film of all time list by Time Out.

Film critic mark Kermode commented: “When it comes to immersive cinema, few film-makers can hold a candle to British maverick Andrew Kotting.

Andrew has collaborated with London and St Leonards based writer Ian Sinclair in films which have featured Hastings, In Swandown the duo embarked on an aquatic odyssey from Hastings to London in a swan pedalo, while in Edith Walks, they traced a walking journey from Waltham Abbey, where King Harold is buried, to St Leonards where there is a statue of Harold and his wife Edith Swan-neck.

The film is also being shown by the BFI, on London’s Southbank on Saturday September 18 at 6pm, along with short films by Andrew and his daughter Eden.

For more information on the St Leonards screening, and to book tickets, visit www.kino-teatr.co.uk.