Reality TV stars visit Hastings for the day

Queens of Gogglebox, Famous and Fighting Crime and 100 Years Younger in 21 Days Bafta award winners Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle visited Hastings this week for the TeamBelle charity gala ball held at the Azur.

Whilst in Hastings the reality award winning duo accompanied by their manager Lord Brett McLean visited Hastings Pier and the True Crime Museum.

Goggle 2 SUS-190523-060025001

See also: Poisonous caterpillars in Hastings and Rother - what you need to know

See also: Woman fined for having rottweiler dog lose in public gardens