Remote workers in Hastings and Rother can ‘borrow’ a dog to help ease loneliness

Local dog sitting service provider Barking Mad Hastings is offering a solution to the potential loneliness and inability to switch off that can result from remote working.

For those who work from home or are retired, and are spending large chunks of time alone, caring for a waggy-tailed companion on a temporary basis could really help to overcome feelings of isolation.

Lorna Martin of Barking Mad Hastings said: “It’s like Bring Your Dog to Work Day in reverse.

“If you work from home, we can bring you a lovely, friendly dog to care for whilst their owner is away on holiday, subject to you meeting our host criteria.

“We take care of everything, included chauffeuring the dog to your home with all their essentials and providing 24/7 support. Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles but also the motivation to step away from your emails and go and take a walk at lunchtime.”

Sarah Spendlove, a local artist who works from home and hosts for Barking Mad, said: “As a host, the process has been really straight forward and well organised.

“I’ve enjoyed the companionship, exercise and everything else that comes with dog sitting. I’d definitely recommend Barking Mad to others, as it’s brought bundles of furry joy into my home, and I always want to give them the best holiday full of walks and playtime.”

The community of Barking Mad host families consists of active retired people and those who either work from home or have extended periods away from work.

It offers the opportunity to care for dogs in your own home, while their owners are away on holiday.

Hosts experience all the benefits of dog companionship without any of the emotional or financial responsibilities of full-time pet ownership.

To find out more about becoming a Barking Mad host, you can call Lorna on 01424 400224 or visit https://www.barkingmad.uk.com/local/east-sussex/hastings/.

Barking Mad is part of the Franchise Brands plc group of companies and is the UK’s favourite dog holiday company, as verified by TrustPilot.

Contact Barking Mad at www.barkingmad.uk.com to find more about hosting a dog and having your do looked after while you are away.

