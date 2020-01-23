Restoration work is underway to restore beautiful seafront shelters in Bexhill

A donation from the Co-op Community Fund has allowed a restoration project to go ahead which will see Bexhill’s seafront shelters given a new lease of life.

Work is being carried out by Bexhill Heritage, whose vice chairman Steve Johnson said: “At a time when funds for community groups and charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access,, we are incredibly grateful to have been selected for support by the local Co-op’s Community Fund.”

26/2/13- Listed seafront shelters along De La Warr Parade, Bexhill. ENGSUS00120130226122745

Under the scheme, whenever a Co-op member buys selected products or services from the Co-op’s stores, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves, with a further one per cent for local charities.

Steve added: “Currently, we’re raising funds help bring Bexhill’s fine old seafront shelters back to life. Work is already underway and, with the invaluable support of Rother District Council, we’re aiming to have completed restoration of Shelter Number 3 in time for the summer season.” .

“We’re still looking for people to join our dedicated team of men and women to rub down, fill, sand paint and generally cherish these fine heritage buildings. Anyone able to help should visit Shelter Number 3 on Bexhill’s East Parade on any weekday between 10am and 2pm.”

The Co-op is looking to support organisations that make a difference in their local communities by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing. Co-op members can choose a cause by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership.

