Review to tackle ‘serious congestion’ at Camber Sands after busy weekend
A review to deal with serious congestion around Camber Sands beach is under way following the first busy weekend of the summer season.
A group will focus on traffic management to tackle issues caused by thousands of vehicles heading to the beach on peak days.
A Rother District Council spokesman said: “During the first period of warm weather this season, record numbers flocked to the area resulting in congestion on the roads, irresponsible parking and the abuse of parking enforcement officers, police and others working at Camber.
Measures are in place as part of Operation Radcott, an annual initiative bringing together organisations and authorities but they are keen to see if more can be done.
A spokesman for Operation Radcott said: “With foreign holidays severely restricted this year due to the Covid pandemic, as expected, we are seeing significantly higher numbers visiting the beach.
“While we are restricted by resource and legislation, our experience with traffic flow and congestion over recent weeks has highlighted the need go back and explore every possible option available to us. There are no easy answers to this.”
The spokesman added: “We appreciate the effect high visitor numbers have on local residents in the Camber area and want to reassure them that we will do everything within our power to continue to address the issues they face.”
Operation Radcott involves Rother District Council, Sussex Police, East Sussex County Council, Camber Parish Council, the RNLI, HM Coastguard, South East Coast Ambulance, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and local stakeholders.
Last month the group launched a new campaign ‘Our beach, your beach, our home’ in a bid to encourage visitors to treat the area and those living in the village with respect.