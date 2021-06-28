Robertsbridge school closes due to Covid cases

Robertsbridge Community College confirmed the news to parents on Monday (June 28).

In a letter, headteacher Zak Vice said: “Over the course of the day today, I was informed of a significant number of PCR/LFD positive cases of Covid-19 within the college, As a result, a number of students were identified as close contacts and sent home.

“In light of this, I have taken further advice from Public Health England SE. PHE is now recommending PCR testing for the whole college community.

“To prevent further spread of the virus across the student body, and to protect staff at the college, I have taken the difficult decision to close the college to all students for a period of time, with immediate effect.

“Students will have access to remote learning during this period, returning to face-to-face lessons at the college on Monday, 12 July.”

Mr Vice said the decision will ‘place pressure on families’ in terms of childcare arrangements, but he said he would prefer to take this step now before the virus spreads further in the college.

The college’s year 7 group had already sent home due to confirmed cases.

The school previously confirmed cases of Covid-19 on June 21, and June 24, with more cases confirmed today.

There have been a number of positive cases at schools and colleges in the area in recent weeks.

St Leonards Academy confirmed a case the week before last, while Ark Alexandra closed its William Parker campus on June 18 due to 28 members of staff being in isolation after to a Covid outbreak. The school reopened on Monday, June 21.