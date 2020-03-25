Rother public toilets closed due to people attempting to steal toilet rolls

Rother District Council has closed the public toilets until further notice after attempts were made to steal toilet roll.

The council made the announcement this afternoon (March 25).

In a tweet, Rother District Council said: “Public toilets are closed until further notice in light of Government advice.

“We have experienced a high level of vandalism with people attempting to steal toilet rolls, meaning we can no longer manage the facilities effectively or hygienically.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”